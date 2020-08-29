A SUSPECTED drug dealer was charged and appeared in court within 24 hours of his arrest in Scarborough thanks to the help of members of the public.

The 20-year-old man from Cumbria was arrested on the morning of August 26 after officers received reports of suspected drug dealing in Scarborough town centre.

Following a short chase on foot, the man was detained on Vernon Road with the assistance of members of the public.

Officers seized a large quantity of suspected class A drugs and a large amount of cash during the incident.

Later that day the suspect was charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody and sent for trial at York Crown Court on September 21.

The arresting officer, PC Liam Cromack thanked the members of the public who assisted officers at the scene. He said: “I would particularly like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who assisted in detaining the male until the arrival of further officers.

"Because of their quick thinking, we were able to not only apprehend the suspect, but we recovered a substantial quantity suspected illegal of drugs that would otherwise have been in circulation on the streets of Scarborough.”

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. She has been released while under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their area to contact them on 101 or, if the incident is ongoing to ring 999.