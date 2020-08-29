THE Charity St Leonard’s Hospice has received a ‘Lockdown Heroes’ blue plaque from York Civic Trust.
Emma Johnson, CEO, and Dawn Clements, Director of Income Generation collected the plaque on behalf of the Hospice at a ceremony at Fairfax House on Friday.
The plaque was in recognition of how the Hospice adapted its services during the pandemic and worked collaboratively with its NHS partners to respond to a significant increase in demand.
It helped care for those patients who would normally be cared for in hospital both at the Hospice on Tadcaster Road and in their own homes through its Hospice@Home service. This released vital NHS resources to support the fight against Covid-19.
St Leonard’s bereavement support team has also had a huge part to play in supporting people through bereavement, a process which has been severely impacted by the nature and isolation of the pandemic.