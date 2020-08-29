YORK Rescue Boat is advising boat and car owners to find a safe place to moor or park as the River Ouse in York is on the rise again.
The Met Office has said a risk of the River Ouse flooding remains over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Lower footpaths are already underwater and it will start to cover Queens Staith around midnight.
The river level at the Viking recorder is currently 1.9m.
It said: "We expect river levels to slowly rise until late morning on August 29.. We are closely monitoring the situation.
"Please do not walk, cycle or drive through floodwaters and plan routes to avoid low lying roads and paths near rivers, which may be flooded."