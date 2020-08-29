MANY Vale of York and North Yorkshire GP practices will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday.
While some community pharmacy services will be available, not all pharmacies will be open.
Below shows the opening times for Bank Holiday Monday.
If you need urgent Dentist surgery, use the NHS 111 online service, and if a clinical appointment is necessary, this will be arranged at an urgent dental care centre
You can also order your usual prescription online or by an app.
Do not go to your GP practice or pharmacy to order prescriptions and only phone them if you cannot order online or by an app.
You can order repeat prescriptions on the NHS App and through your GP surgery or pharmacy’s online service, where available. You can find out about ordering medicines online at https://www.nhs.uk/using-the-nhs/nhs-services/pharmacies/how-to-order-repeat-prescriptions-online/
If you are going into a pharmacy in person, follow social distancing rules and the rules put in place by the pharmacy to protect you and their staff.
For further information on social distancing, please see the full guidance on the government’s website.