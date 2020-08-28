A BAR and restaurant chain with two outlets in York chain is continuing it's own version of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout September.

Following the success of the Government’s initiative, customers will get 50% off their bill when they dine at any Slug and Lettuce, including those in Low Ousegate and The Courtyard in the Swinegate area. This offer will be available on food, soft drinks, tea and coffee, with no cap. Unlike the Government campaign, which capped the discount at £10 per person, Slug and Lettuce will continue their limitless offer at 50% off the bill.

Stonegate, owner of Slug and Lettuce, has now opened the majority of its estate across the country.

Sarah Miller, Operations Director of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been so successful, it has been a great incentive for our customers to come back. Monday to Wednesday are definitely the new Friday night at the moment!

“Re-opening our sites in July came with many challenges but also an abundance of opportunities. We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers. We want to create memorable experiences in our venues, but understand the nervousness and trepidation among some of our customers. The feedback we have received has been incredible, with many saying that not only do they feel safe and reassured in their visit to us, but they have enjoyed the experience and atmosphere and are making repeat visits.

“We are committed to providing the best possible customer experience and this is just one of many initiatives and campaigns that will be rolled out across Slug and Lettuce and Stonegate in the coming weeks and months to benefit our customers.”

The offer will be automatically applied to customers’ bills on all food, soft and hot drink orders.