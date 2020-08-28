BUSINESS in North Yorkshire is improving - with over a third no longer using the furlough scheme.
Business Barometer surveyed 1,200 county firms and found that 37 per cent have asked all staff to return to work from the furlough scheme.
Commenting on the picture in North Yorkshire, Paul Varley said: “There are some encouraging signs as North Yorkshire continues to capitalise on the increase in British holidaymakers coming to the region.
“Anecdotal feedback suggests that the closure of air corridors and some nervousness around international travel is behind more domestic tourism to hotspots like York and Harrogate. This offers a chance to those in the local visitor economy to make up for lost time earlier in the year.
“August has also been a promising month for North Yorkshire’s hospitality clusters, with clients such as Harrogate’s William & Victoria telling us they’ve been buoyed by the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. The next few months will be a testing time for the UK as a whole but it seems there are signs of growing confidence and, recovery in the region.”