AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy cycled hundreds of miles in a bid to raise £2,000 for coronavirus vaccine research - before having to pause his venture after breaking his leg.

Arthur Harrison, of Thornton Le Clay, between York and Malton, decided to try to cycle 700 miles to help fund Covid-19 research at the University of Cambridge, in the hope of helping life to return to normal for everyone.

He started his challenge as soon as lockdown began in March, cycling about 40 miles a week, and achieved his £500 target within two weeks and so increased it to £2,000.

He managed more than 440 miles before suffering a major setback when he broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

He said the break had nothing to do with his cycling, but happened while he was trampolining.

His mother Tracy said he was keen to get back into all his sporting activities and cycling as soon as possible.

“My challenge will be to get him to take it easy,” she said. “So we will resume some short cycles to start with and get this challenge finished.”

Linda Hindmarsh, of the university, wrote to Arthur to thank him for his fundraising, saying: “Your efforts will have real and immediate impact, with the University of Cambridge playing a vital role in global efforts to help understand and control the new coronavirus pandemic.

“This work is critical in preventing and monitoring its spread, developing vaccines, improving diagnostic techniques and discovering the most effective treatments to save lives.

“What we really want to say is thank you for your time and your interest in making a difference. Because one person can make a difference.

"Your gift will mean that we can buy more equipment for our vaccination laboratories, where our young scientists are working alongside the world’s leading academics to figure out just how we can stop this virus in its tracks.

“They are not cycling like you, but they are working hard every day and won’t stop until all the schools are open again and you can cycle with your friends.”