A MAN is in hospital following a serious altercation outside a North Yorkshire social club.
Police were called to an incident on Thursday evening following reports of an altercation outside the Elmet Social Club in Low Street, Sherburn in Elmet.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 8.15 pm yesterday evening (27 August 2020) police were called to reports of an altercation in the car park of the Elmet Social Club on Low Street in Sherburn in Elmet.
"A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is described as stable.
"Investigations are ongoing to locate the individual/s responsible and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage of it to call 101 quoting ref: 12200149933."
