A TEENAGER – whose dream is to be a paramedic – performed CPR for eight minutes as he tried to save the life of an elderly cyclist who died after a crash in a York village.

Sam Nendick, 18, from Norton-on-Derwent, was driving towards York on Thursday morning when he witnessed a collision on Sheriff Hutton Road near Strensall between a cyclist and lorry driver.

He said that he immediately got out of his car and went over to help the elderly man, adding: “The lorry driver was calling the ambulance while I and other driver checked his pulse and breathing. It quickly became clear he wasn’t breathing so I took off his T-shirt and started to perform CPR, alternating between us.

“We must have been doing it for about eight minutes until the paramedics arrived. I was incredibly nervous, but I just wanted to help save him.”

Sam, who studied Applied Sciences at York College, said that he continued to assist the paramedics once they arrived.

He added: “About seven pandemics and several police cars all suddenly turned up and thanked me for trying to resuscitate him.

“I continued to assist them – holding up the drip as they tried everything to save him.

“Unfortunately, they weren’t able to.

“It was desperately sad my thoughts are with those close to him.

“I feel so sorry for the family and it has made me realise how precious life is. It could have been me or anyone else that was in the crash.

“But it has also made me realise what an amazing job the paramedics do – and everyone in the NHS service. It has inspired me even more to be a paramedic.

Sam’s mum, Salnen Nendick, said: “We are all so proud of our youngest son, Sam, for his bravery and courage. I know he is going to be a wonderful paramedic. And we send our condolences and thoughts to the families affected by this sad loss.”

In a statement North Yorkshire Police told The Press that it is appealing for information following the incident.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Both the cyclist and HGV driver were believed to be heading out of a junction that connects an agricultural site with the road.

“Sadly, the cyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

Anyone who can provide information that could help the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference NYP27082020-0146.

Police closed Sheriff Hutton Road both ways for a number of hours to carry out investigation work.