A NORTH Yorkshire school bus operator has moved to reassure parents students ahead of schools going back next month.
Arriva say all their buses are 'Covid-19 secure' and undergo enhanced touchpoint cleaning each day. Good ventilation of fresh air is ensured by keeping windows open wherever possible.
To help reduce the amount of physical contact between pupils and drivers, Arriva are asking pupils to only use contactless payment or tickets via the Arriva UK Bus app. Cash will only be accepted as a form of payment in exceptional circumstances and where the correct fare can be paid, Arriva drivers will not be able to provide change at this time.
Phil Stone, regional managing director for Arriva North said “As September approaches and a new academic year begins, safety on board our buses continues to be of huge importance, particularly as we welcome back to bus our school and college pupils. There are some elements of bus travel that are operating slightly differently this year. We have worked closely with our local authorities and regional stakeholders to ensure Arriva provides a thorough schools & college bus service from September.”
For some services, this will mean extra buses running on key routes at peak travelling time.
You can find full timetables go to: www.arrivabus.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment