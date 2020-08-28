THE GREAT British Spring Clean begins in York next month - and residents are encouraged to sign up and get involved.

The event - rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic - aims to inspire people to roll their sleeves up and get involved in litter picks and ‘tidy-ups’ and will run from September 11 to 27.

Further safety guidelines have been put in place, and additional PPE is available for everybody taking part.

Over the course of the campaign, the council will be on hand to lend support to residents in several ways - including collecting extra waste and by providing equipment to help make jobs quicker and easier.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “One of the positives we saw during lockdown was a considerable drop in litter across our wonderful city and looking forward.

"It is incredibly important that we work with our communities to make York litter-free.

“To help restore the city to that level and to set an example of how to respect our city, I’d urge everyone to get involved in the Big Spring Clean itself, or at least by taking your litter home and encouraging others to do the same.”

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of the York BID, said: “This extra boost to the look and feel of the city is very welcome – and helps make the city even more welcoming for all who live, work and visit here.

"Past Big Spring Clean events have made an amazing difference to York, so please do take part.”

The Big Spring Clean is a boost to the work front lines teams carry out all year round to help maintain and clean the city.

This includes: Maintaining grass as ten gardeners mow open spaces and grass verges from mid-March and don’t stop until October.

Teams cutting hedges in housing estates, parks and ornamental areas from May and don’t stop until November.

They cut approximately 77,000 linear metres of hedges.

Cleaning leaves and detritus from the roadside, litter from the footpaths and emptying bins.

To request help, or to register your event with the council email environmentandcommunity@york.gov.uk.

For more information visit www.york.gov.uk/GBspringclean call 01904 551551 or follow @cityofyork on Twitter using #YorkSpringClean