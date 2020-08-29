A NUMBER of establishments in York and across the region have decided to continue their own discounts next month as Eat Out to Help Out officially draws to a close on Bank Holiday Monday.

The scheme will end after four weeks of slashed prices on food and drink.

But a select few establishments in our area will continue to offer discounts.

As it stands, all businesses taking part in the government scheme will be able to claim back the remaining 50 per cent.

But businesses that continue to offer discounts beyond August 31, which is its final day, will have to absorb the costs themselves.

The Press is supporting those businesses and is publishing a list of restaurants, pubs and cafes continuing the offer.

We will update this list as we become aware of more places offering their own discounts. Establishments can email daniel.willers@nyqne.co.uk with the details about their discounts.

We advise contacting each restaurant for opening times and booking information to avoid disappointment.

The Whippet Inn, North Street, York

On its Facebook page, the steak and alehouse announced that it is extending the Eat Out to Help Out offer.

It said: "We are delighted to announce here The Whippet Inn - the current offer Eatouttohelpout will be continued every Monday- Wednesday throughout September.

"You don't need to quote anything - all you do is book a table and we will automatically apply the 50% off food & soft drinks up to the value of £10."

North Yorkshire pub chain Provenance Inns has extended the Eat Out to Help Out offer at the following pubs:

The Black Bull, Moulton

The Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk

The Oak Tree, Helperby

The West Park Hotel, Harrogate

The Punch Bowl, Marton cum Grafton

The Crown & Cushion, Welburn

A spokesman for the firm said: "The Eat Out to Help Out extension will be on our full à la carte menu. The discount can be applied to food and/or non-alcoholic drink purchased for immediate consumption on premises, up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner (inclusive of VAT). This includes soft drinks and/or packaged snacks, as long as they are for immediate consumption on the premises.

"It will run on Tuesday and Wednesday September 1 and 2, and, depending on demand, we may decide to continue the offer for the rest of the month of September – watch this space."

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut, Bill's and Pizza Pilgrims have said they will continue with the 50 per cent discount next month.

Bill's has said it will keep offering the discount through September, while it will also be launching a discounted set menu starting at £10.

Popular chains Toby Carvery and Harvester have also said they will continue the offer through the first two weeks of next month after seeing strong customer numbers.

Takeaway delivery giant Deliveroo also announced that it will offer customers a discount in September to encourage them to "eat in to help out", after the subsidy scheme ends next week.

It said would offer £5 off an order of £20 or more during the first three days of each week in September.