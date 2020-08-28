EAST Riding Libraries have launched a new free service to digitally download a variety of popular eNewspapers.
Library members can now access a choice of over 160 national, local and regional UK newspapers, as well as more than 2,300 from other countries, offering a range of digital publications in 59 different languages, and hundreds of back issues.
Using the same app that library members already access free eMagazines and eAudiobooks - RB Digital - users will now notice that eNewspapers are also available to download.
For those who haven’t used the app yet, it’s free to download on the App Store or Google Play.
East Riding Libraries members have free automatic access to the new service with their library card number and pin. It is free to join East Riding Libraries online – visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk for more information.
For anyone who has misplaced their card or login details, just get in touch on the website and the team will help them get back online.
Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for coastal regeneration and tourism, including culture and leisure, said: “Although East Riding Libraries have reopened, we can no longer offer hard copies of newspapers for people to browse.
“This new digital subscription service will be a great help to library members during these continuing unusual times, and I have no doubt it will prove very popular.”
To access the service, visit: https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/libraries-online/enewspaper-instructions/