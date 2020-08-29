A RETIRED handyman battling terminal cancer is warning of the dangers of asbestos after exposure to the deadly material while working at a former holiday camp in North Yorkshire.

Father-of-three Robert Scarpelli is battling mesothelioma, a form of cancer which often develops decades after first exposure to asbestos.

Following his diagnosis, the 60-year-old instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether he was exposed to the hazardous substance while working at Butlins in Filey in the early 1980s.

Irwin Mitchell launched a High Court legal case against Hard Rock Café (Edinburgh) Ltd, which is the successor company to Butlins Limited which employed Robert, who is known as Rob.

The company has accepted that it was in breach of its duty of care to protect Rob. Hard Rock (Edinburgh) Café Ltd agreed to judgment being entered against it in respect of Rob’s exposure to asbestos which took place during his employment at Butlins in Filey before it closed its doors in 1983.

Hard Rock Café (Edinburgh) Ltd does not run the three Butlins camps still operating today.

Rob said: “Although I was ill, nothing prepared me for when I was told I had mesothelioma.

“The last two years have been incredibly difficult. My cancer has had a huge impact on my life.

“I just hope that by speaking out people realise how dangerous asbestos is and what the consequences can be sadly.”

Rob, of Maltby, Rotherham, was originally a kitchen porter when he started work at Butlins in 1980 before he moved into maintenance work; and he then became a handyman on the site. He left the Filey camp in 1982.

Part of Rob’s role included repairing locks and windows as well as leaking roofs in chalets. He said that he would often have to drill into walls which would create dust. He also had to patch up holes in the chalet walls with what he believes to be asbestos insulation board.

Angela Davies, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing Rob said: “Rob’s case vividly highlights the terrible legacy that asbestos has created. While some people may commonly associate asbestos with traditional, heavy industry, its use was widespread in public buildings such as schools, hospitals, banks and offices.

“This case is unusual in that it involved a very popular holiday venue which, in its day, accommodated several thousand people at a time.

“The use of asbestos has thankfully been banned in the UK since 1999. However, sadly, we continue to see too many clients and their families whose lives have been turned upside down as a result of this terminal asbestos cancer.

“While nothing can make up for what has happened to Rob, we are pleased to have secured him the justice he deserves.

“We join Rob in warning of the dangers of asbestos which is still very much part of our infrastructure.”

The Press made every effort to contact Hard Rock (Edinburgh) Café Ltd but was unable to get a comment from them before our deadline.