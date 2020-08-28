A FORMER public house located on a main road in York is back on the market.
Offers are being invited again for the old Bumper Castle pub in Wigginton Road which latterly operated as Brew and Brisket steakhouse.
Agents Barry Crux who are handling the sale say the property is suited to a range of uses, including as a public house, wine bar, restaurant, catering offering, or for retail.
It is also considered suitable for re-development of the whole site, subject to planning consent.
The building is on a large site with a spacious car park close to different retail, commercial and leisure areas on Clifton Moor.
The property has also previously operated as the Babursie Castle restaurant.
Meanwhile, The Cross Keys Public House in Dunnington is also on the market through Barry Crux at £99,950 for the business, lease, fixtures, fittings and stock.
It features a bar area, lounge bar, sports area, and dining area along with a large beer garden with children's play area and terrace, plus a car park.
The pub which comes with three-bedroom living accommodation attracts guests from a wide area.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment