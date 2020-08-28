A YORK-BASED band have released their debut album today, which they have been working on together for almost a year.
Parrilla, made up of four locals from the city, have released their first album called ‘Suble’ today.
They have all been working to put the album together since September last year.
They have chosen to release it before they all head off to study at university.
Robin Morgan, lead vocalist and keyboard player, said: “We mostly focus around the rock genre. However, we like to incorporate other genres of music such as classical music and hip-hop into our songs.”
As well as Robin, the band is also made up of three other members including Morgan Thomas on drums, Max Roberts on lead guitar and Edward Atkin on bass guitar.
The album is available to listen to on Spotify and other streaming services, along with their debut single ‘Moonshines’, which the band released earlier in the year.