DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays when works are carried out at a busy junction in York, which are expected to last for more than two months.

The works at the junction of Hull Road and Osbaldwick Road will include replacing all the ageing traffic signal equipment, widening the traffic islands, resurfacing both the footpaths and road across the junction and parts of the Hull Road approach.

Works will start on September 7 and are estimated to take around ten weeks to complete. The hours of working will be 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturdays and Sundays.

In order for the work to be carried out safely, there will be some restrictions, including reducing the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph in works areas, closing the outbound to inbound U-turn on Hull Road (a signed diversion will be in place), and suspending the inbound bus lane from the Hull Road junction with the Grimston Bar Park & Ride to the Hull Road junction with Osbaldwick link road.

Temporary traffic signals will be used while works take place. Motorists are advised to expect delays during this period.

The new technology being installed will help to manage traffic in the area and enable the new systems to link direct to the council’s Traffic and Control Centre, so that Network Monitoring Officers can manage the flow of traffic better in busy periods.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport, said: “These works are continuing our work to update and upgrade ageing traffic signals at key junctions across York. This will allow us to manage traffic better across the city and provide additional pedestrian crossing facilities in this area.

“During the works we will be managing the road network to reduce delays where we can, but we do urge residents and commuters to plan ahead. Please allow more time for journeys and consider using public transport where possible.”

Controlled pedestrian crossings will be provided during construction to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely. There will be some temporary footway closures in place; however, full access will be retained to all businesses and properties at all times.

As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption.

Bus passengers are asked to visit www.itravelyork.info for more information on how the works will impact on their journey.