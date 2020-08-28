YORK artist David Platts has joined a host of North East artists for a unique exhibition.
The NE:BODY exhibition will open on September 9 at The Aviary art gallery, Brentwood Avenue, Jesmond, Newcastle.
And examples of David’s drawings and paintings will be shown alongside work by other established artists and emerging North East talents.
The Aviary specialises in unique, one-off pieces of art, that can not be found elsewhere and the artists taking part in NE:BODY were hand-picked for their level of skill and execution and because their works tell compelling stories.
David’s work will be seen alongside oil paintings by well-known North East artists such as Lizzie Rowe, Ruth Bond and Gerda Roper along with works by Chris Polunin, finalist in The Contemporary Young Artist Award in 2017 and 2018 and Nick Banks, who has exhibited at The Royal Academy, London.
The gallery started putting the show together just before lockdown.