City of York Council seem blinkered: everything is aimed at tourists and they do not consider the locals. Closing the centre off to traffic would be OK if it benefited the whole of York population but it does not.
Anyone who has a disability is being discriminated against in favour of tourists, to the point of that they don’t care if it inconveniences people of York as long as the tourists are catered for. What do they hope to achieve? And has the council taken any notice of what the people who elected them think? Take what happened in Bishopthorpe Road. They closed the road off during lockdown where all the shops were so people could safely distance yet the majority of people did not want it.
It’s about time this council took its heads out of the sand. Instead of creating a Disneyland city centre it should listen to what locals and businesses want - access to the city centre for locals before the tourist.
What was behind the drive to stop York citizens who have a disability from coming into the city centre? And has the council really looked at the measures it has put in place? If you are very limited in walking then the centre of York is now a no-go area.
John Norman, Address supplied, York