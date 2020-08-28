A MAN allegedly stole cash and jewellery from an 89-year-old woman North Yorkshire town after pretending to be from the local council and asking to be let into her home.
The burglary happened at about 6pm on Tuesday on Fairfield Way in Tadcaster,
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: "The suspect has purported to be from the local council and has asked to be let it to the address to check on any required maintenance work.
"Once invited inside he has distracted the victim by asking for a cup of tea and then following that a cup of warm milk keeping her occupied in the kitchen whilst he has searched the living room and bedroom." The man allegedly stole cash from the victim's purse and items of jewellery from the bedroom before leaving in an unknown direction, the spokesperson added.
The suspect is described as a white male, aged 30-40, with short fair coloured hair and was wearing a green face covering.
He was in the victim's home for about 15 minutes.
Anyone with information can contact PC 719 Nick Thompson at Tadcaster Police Station.
Quote crime reference number 12200148846.
