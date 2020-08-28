A MAN was trapped after rolling his car in a crash in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened shortly after 10pm last night in Castle Howard Road, Malton.
Firefighters from Malton responded to a call from the driver of a vehicle who had rolled his car and was trapped by his seatbelt.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "On the arrival of crews the driver had managed to free himself and was out of the vehicle with no injuries. Crews worked to make the scene safe."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment