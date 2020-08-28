A WOMAN in her early thirties died on the A64 in North Yorkshire yesterday morning.

North Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing in Scarborough following the tragic death of a woman on the A64 near Cayton Low Road which was reported by the ambulance service at 12.18am on Thursday (August 27).

A spokesman said late last night: "We are not yet in a position to name the woman, but we can confirm that she is aged her early 30s and lives in Scarborough.

"Her devastated family are receiving specialist police support. We ask that their privacy is respected and they are allowed to grieve in peace.

"The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death is continuing."

A 29-year-old local man, who was arrested initially on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been released under investigation regarding suspected dangerous driving.

Following enquiries, a 47-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a road traffic collision. He is currently being questioned in custody.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, in particular any dash-cam footage from passing vehicles at the time of the incident just after midnight on Thursday.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111or make a report via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference 12200149402 when providing details about this incident.