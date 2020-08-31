IT sounds just what Donald Trump ordered - a beautiful ink-and-watercolour map of the United States entitled 'Land of the Free', and featuring (in lovingly drawn detail) everything from the Indianoplis 500 to Lincoln's Gettysburg address, George Washington's boyhood home - and the famous Route 66.

It's as American as apple pie. Except that this gloriously-technicolour map was drawn by the very British artist Tim Bulmer.

Tim is well known to York people as the artist who drew the official Tour de France Grand Départ map in 2014. The map, launched at the Jorvik Viking Centre, was used in a sweepstake to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care, the Grand Départ's official charity partner. His new 'Land of the Free' US map will be used to raise money for the same cause.

It is being auctioned by Christies, along with 30 or so other works by top artists from around the world, to raise money for the cancer charity.

Tim, who lived in York for many years but has now decamped to West Sussex to be nearer family, admits that whoever wants to buy the map will need fairly deep pockets. It took him five months to complete, he says: so he has been forced to place a reserve price of £3,500 on it. "So maybe Donald Trump will bid!" he joked.

The signs look good, however. Prints of his map were turned into jigsaw puzzles for the famous Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC - and all 600 have sold out.

The online auction continues until September 16, when the highest bidder for each artwork will be revealed. So if you've got a spare £3,500 burning a hole in your pocket (or who knows, perhaps a little more?) why not check the auction out at christies.com/mariecurie