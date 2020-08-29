Heading to the pub this bank holiday weekend?

There are some fantastic places to grab a drink in York- and if the weather stays dry, there’s nothing better than relaxing in a pub garden.

We have rounded up five of the very best pub gardens in York- did we miss your favourite off the list? Let us know in the comments.

Lamb and Lion Inn, Petergate

(Facebook/@lambandlionyork)

According to a Tripadvisor user, this is an “excellent pub with the best beer garden in York.”

Another described it as a “quaint, historic pub with a lovely big beer garden”.

Earlier this year, they even opened a ‘secret gin garden’ with over 40 different flavoured gins to try.

The Maltings, Tanners Moat

(Credit: Google Maps)

This bar specialises in real ale and it has plenty of outdoor seating.

One Tripadvisor user wrote: “There are plenty of seating options spread throughout this pub- both inside and outside in their beer garden.

Another wrote: “The view from the beer garden is also perfect to sit and watch the world go by”.

Eagle and Child, Petergate

(Facebook/@eagleandchildyork)

This historic pub dates back to the 1640s and is a Grade II listed building.

The beer garden is quaint, as described by Tripadvisor users as “lovely” and “delightful”.

Another wrote: “Although not a garden in the green and flowery sense, this is a nice welcome outside space.”

Rose & Crown, Lawrence Street

(Credit: Google Maps)

This pub has a great selection of ales and lagers available.

It has a large beer garden with stylish wooden seating- best of all, you can take the whole family with you as it is child and dog friendly.

The Phoenix Inn, George Street

(Credit: Google Maps)

This independent pub is a place where you can truly relax as it is void of any televisions, gambling machines and juke boxes.

The outdoor paved beer garden is described as a sun trap that looks onto the city walls.

Tripadvisor commenters said it is a “no frills” local with “a nice courtyard garden under the old walls”.