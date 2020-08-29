Heading to the pub this bank holiday weekend?
There are some fantastic places to grab a drink in York- and if the weather stays dry, there’s nothing better than relaxing in a pub garden.
We have rounded up five of the very best pub gardens in York- did we miss your favourite off the list? Let us know in the comments.
Lamb and Lion Inn, Petergate
According to a Tripadvisor user, this is an “excellent pub with the best beer garden in York.”
Another described it as a “quaint, historic pub with a lovely big beer garden”.
Earlier this year, they even opened a ‘secret gin garden’ with over 40 different flavoured gins to try.
The Maltings, Tanners Moat
This bar specialises in real ale and it has plenty of outdoor seating.
One Tripadvisor user wrote: “There are plenty of seating options spread throughout this pub- both inside and outside in their beer garden.
Another wrote: “The view from the beer garden is also perfect to sit and watch the world go by”.
Eagle and Child, Petergate
This historic pub dates back to the 1640s and is a Grade II listed building.
The beer garden is quaint, as described by Tripadvisor users as “lovely” and “delightful”.
Another wrote: “Although not a garden in the green and flowery sense, this is a nice welcome outside space.”
Rose & Crown, Lawrence Street
This pub has a great selection of ales and lagers available.
It has a large beer garden with stylish wooden seating- best of all, you can take the whole family with you as it is child and dog friendly.
The Phoenix Inn, George Street
This independent pub is a place where you can truly relax as it is void of any televisions, gambling machines and juke boxes.
The outdoor paved beer garden is described as a sun trap that looks onto the city walls.
Tripadvisor commenters said it is a “no frills” local with “a nice courtyard garden under the old walls”.
