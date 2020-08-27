THE latest figures confirm that there have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York and North and East Yorkshire.
The figures from Public Health England show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 959, as three new cases have been recorded there.
There have also been six new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total there now stands at 2,703.
As well as this, there have been four new cases confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire as the total now stands at 1,703.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.