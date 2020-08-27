A MAN who stalked a catering worker at York Railway Station has been jailed.

York Crown Court heard the victim had to barricade herself in a sandwich kiosk on one day to get away from Jamie Kelly, 30.

It was just one of several occasions when he was aggressive towards her or tried to get to her at the station.

Kelly, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and stalking and was jailed for 20 months.

Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson of British Transport Police said: “Kelly put his victim through a terrifying ordeal, to the extent that she was constantly looking over her shoulder and living every moment in fear of when he would next appear and what he would do.

“No one should have to fear for their safety like this, particularly when going about their day to day lives.

“Kelly’s cowardly and menacing actions have earned him a prison sentence which should help provide his victim with some relief.

York Crown Court heard how Kelly approached the victim as she worked at the station, aggressively questioning her before he began throwing sandwiches and other goods at her while using threatening language.

Terrified he would enter the kiosk where she was working, she barricaded herself inside until he had left.

As she was leaving the station that night she was again approached by Kelly.

Afraid for her safety she retreated back to the station and asked a member of staff to alert police.

Around a month later Kelly attempted to get into the kiosk so he could speak with the victim’s colleague.

The following day he returned looking for his victim.

On a third day he returned and aggressively approached his victim.

British Transport Police were alerted and Kelly was arrested.

The offences took place last autumn.

Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or witnesses something that concerns them on the railways, can contact British Transport Police by texting on 61016.