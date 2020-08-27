A COUPLE are believed to have been involved in two separate assaults - four hours apart - in York city centre last Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said the first incident involving a man and a woman happened at Yates in Church Lane at about 4pm, and it was believed the same individuals were then involved in a second assault incident in the “water front” area at about 8pm.
It said the man was in his mid-40s, white and with short brown/greying hair and blue eyes, around 5ft 4in tall and he was wearing an iced blue Lyle and Scott t-shirt, dark denim jeans, a light brown rain jacket and dark green Adidas trainers.
The woman, aged in her late 50s, is described as a white, slim build with straight brown hair which has blonde highlights. She was wearing light blue jeans, a light blue Ralph Lauren polo top and white trainers.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," said a spokesperson.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from two women who encountered the couple arguing at around 8pm near the water front."
Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Simpson, email 000863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200146943.
Comments are closed on this article.