THE latest figures confirm that it has now been 10 weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further seven people, who tested positive for the coronavirushave died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,531.
The patients were between 77 and 90 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from May 15 to August 26, with the majority on or after August 24.
Their families have been informed.
