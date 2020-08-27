A 'LITTLE gem' of a York pub has reopened its doors again.
The Wellington Inn, situated in the middle of a terrace of houses in Alma Terrace, off Fulford Road, shut down suddenly some weeks ago, not long after its had reopened from the pandemic lockdown.
The closure of the pub, known to many as The Welly, had saddened and disappointed customers, with one commenting on The Press website: “Superb little gem of a pub. Hope it reopens soon.”
But the pub has been serving pints of Samuel Smith's Brewery beer again since Tuesday night.
The landlord declined to comment and the brewery, which owns the pub, does not speak to the media.
