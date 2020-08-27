A CYCLIST in his 70s has died in a crash with a lorry near York.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on Sheriff Hutton Road near Strensall and was reported at 9.15am today.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Both the cyclist and HGV driver were believed to be heading out of a junction that connects an agricultural site with the road.
"Sadly the cyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed."
Anyone who can provide information that could help the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference NYP27082020-0146.
Police closed Sheriff Hutton Road both ways for a number of hours to carry out investigation work.
