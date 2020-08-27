DO you recognise these men?
North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal after an assault at a Wetherspoon's pub in the county.
They say the incident happened at The Ralph Fitz Randal Wetherspoon pub, in Queens Road in Richmond at about 11.15pm on Saturday, August 1 and involved two males trying to gain entry to the public house.
They were refused entry and are believed to have became verbally abusive and aggressive before both males assaulted two of the door staff.
Thankfully, the door staff received only minor injuries.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via email 000855@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200132138 when passing on information.
