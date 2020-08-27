A CHILDREN'S adventure park that has been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic has finally been given the green light to reopen.

The Web Aventure Park Creepy Crawlies in York reopened yesterday - after remaining closed for close to six months since York first went into lockdown.

Owner, Janice Dunphy told The Press earlier this month her business has lost well over £500,000 in turnover since she was forced to shut in March.

Earlier this month the company joined forces with Cynosure Events, another company severely affected by Covid-19, to launch a funfair in the grounds of the play park.

But in a Facebook post, Janice said: "After five months of closure we can let children in to play again.

"I feel like crying now - it’s been so hard and it’s not been easy to be positive for so long - I hope you all know how much I appreciate your support and that of my amazing team who have stood beside me and made me keep going."

She added that that the funfair will continue and children will be allocated time slots to use Creepy Crawlies.

She said: "Please check your temperature upon arrival - there is a gadget set up at reception to tell you are super cool or too hot to play. If you get a negative reading we will have to ask you to leave and return when you are better.

"Children must wash their hands or apply hand gel before playing inside and after, or when accessing a different area.

"Please wear a mask if you are an adult walking around and it will be one family bubble per role playroom

"Please observe the one-way system for the toilets and wait to go in if there is a queue, as well will be cleaning during and after your visit."

The company will be opening up creepies during the school term as normal - without the rides midweek - but until then tickets are only available for funfair with limited access to indoors. And, the cafe will reopen be when children are back at school.