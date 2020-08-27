ROADS through a York suburb will close next week as part of a regeneration project aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit.

All through routes in The Groves area between Haxby Rd/Clarence Street and Huntington Rd/Monkgate will be closed to traffic from next Wednesday.

Motorists who normally cut through The Groves, for example to get to Wigginton Road and York Hospital from Monkgate, will have to use an alternative route, such as Lord Mayors Walk.

But City of York Council, which is organising the trial road closures, is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible, in line with the authority’s priorities of promoting sustainable travel.

A spokesperson said road closure points will be introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street will become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street will be two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

They said the existing closure point at Neville Terrace will also be removed to allow more direct access to Haxby Road from that side of The Groves.

"A small number of parking spaces will be removed or relocated to make room for turning points at the closures, and the existing resident parking zones will merge so that local people can park more flexibly," they said.

"Planters will be placed at the majority of the closure points and residents will be invited to help plant them up."

They said comments on the measures and how they are working could be emailed to thegrovestrial@york.gov.uk and there would be a public executive member for transport decision meeting on the outcome of the trial after at least 6 months, prior to confirming any permanent changes.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said the changes had been developed as a direct response to residents' concerns, particularly over the level of traffic travelling through the area, and were backed by all three ward councillors.

