The latest in our Meet The Boss Q&A series catches up with Jonathan Oxley, who is chairman at Lupton Fawcett and heads up their York office.

What job would you like to have other than your own?

My family have all been in education or journalism, so something involving teaching or writing. My cousin has been a racing journalist and tipster, which sounds an ideal career, although I gather it’s better when you are picking winners for your audience than when you are not! I once said to a client that I didn’t think I had ever found something that I was really good at. He replied, indicating the meeting, “perhaps this is it”. So it may be that the job I have is the right one for me.

Greatest achievement?

From a business point of view, those clients who have been with me for a long time, especially where I have worked with them through bad times as well as good. It’s rewarding to feel that you have made a real contribution to their business and personal success. Anyone can manage when things are going well - you learn more when they are not.

What makes you angry?

The time it is taking to rebalance the UK economy. It is blindingly obvious that the North has massive potential but needs political commitment and greater devolved investment to support growth. The planning system in the UK, which doesn’t seem to be much of a system or indeed operate to any plan. The way we have been trashing the environment for decades. It’s something that concerned me as a kid. Even a nine-year old could work out that what we are doing is not sustainable. Now I think about there will be no shortage of things I can be "Angry Old Bloke" about when I retire!

Biggest mistake?

Sitting in an exam in 1979, I wanted to answer a question about a literary figure I admired by arguing that Bob Dylan should get the Nobel Prize for Literature. I chickened out and wrote something dull about DH Lawrence. I would probably have been failed either way, but at least I would have had the last laugh with Bob.

What would make life complete?

I have had love from my parents, my wife and my children, a successful career and good health. So I just need my Golden Retriever to start taking me seriously; there seems little prospect.

Why do you make a difference?

Because I am as concerned about the welfare and success of others as my own. I don’t understand people who focus on feathering their own nest and don’t seem interested in helping others to succeed in whatever arena.

Epitaph

He helped a lot of people along the way.