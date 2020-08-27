CHILDREN in Need has announced that it has awarded a grant of £20,000 to a York charity, working to support those struggling with mental health.
York Mind has been awarded the two year grant to deliver one to one support sessions for young people who are experiencing mental ill health.
Vicky Blakey-Archer, deputy chief executive officer at York Mind said: “We are so pleased to hear that we have been awarded this funding from BBC Children in Need, which will enable us to continue this crucial work.”
Each young person will be matched with a mentor for six months, the mentor will be a role model to the young people to work with and look up to.
The sessions will have a positive effect on the young people that they support by improving their mental health and wellbeing, developing their confidence and self-esteem and helping to raise their aspirations for the future.
Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “At a time when children and young people need our support more than ever, I am incredibly proud to be awarding funding which will positively impact their lives.”