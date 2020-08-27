THE most popular names given to newborn babies in York last year have been revealed.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the most popular first names for baby boys and girls in 2019 in England and Wales.
Oliver remained the top boys' name for the seventh year in a row.
It was also the most common name given to baby boys in York.
Meanwhile, Olivia topped the girls' list in England and Wales for the fourth year in succession, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Olivia was also the most popular baby girls name in York, along with Lily.
Across England and Wales, Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 names for girls, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys' names, ONS added.
An interactive map on the ONS website (click here) allows you to see which names were popular in your area.
Boys names in York in 2019:
- Oliver (27)
- George (21)
- Henry (19)
- Thomas (19)
- Freddie (15)
- Noah (15)
- William (15)
- Jack (14)
- Arthur (12)
- Charlie (11)
- Leo (11)
- Oscar (11)
- Alfie (10)
- Archie (10)
- Benjamin (10)
- Harry (10)
- James (10)
- Theodore (10)
- Joshua (9)
- Rory (9)
- Samuel (9)
- Theo (9)
- Bobby (8)
- Edward (8)
- Hugo (8)
- Lucas (8)
- Reuben (8)
- Alexander (7)
- Finley (7)
- Finn (7)
- Joseph (7)
- Max (7)
- Sebastian (7)
- Tommy (7)
- Ethan (6)
- Jacob (6)
- Louis (6)
- Gabriel (5)
- Louie (5)
- Elliott (4)
- Frankie (4)
- Jasper (4)
- Luca (4)
- Luke (4)
- Roman (4)
- Ronnie (4)
- Zachary (4)
- Albie (3)
- Arlo (3)
- Daniel (3)
- David (3)
- Ezra (3)
- Frederick (3)
- Harrison (3)
- Isaac (3)
- Jackson (3)
- Jaxon (3)
- Jesse (3)
- Jude (3)
- Leon (3)
- Reggie (3)
- Rowan (3)
- Toby (3)
Girls names in York in 2019:
- Lily (13)
- Olivia (13)
- Isabella (12)
- Isla (12)
- Ivy (12)
- Emily (10)
- Matilda (10)
- Mia (10)
- Amelia (9)
- Evie (9)
- Grace (9)
- Alice (8)
- Erin (8)
- Florence (8)
- Mila (8)
- Sophia (8)
- Ava (7)
- Daisy (7)
- Ella (7)
- Elsie (7)
- Molly (7)
- Poppy (7)
- Rosie (7)
- Sienna (7)
- Isabelle (6)
- Jessica (6)
- Penelope (6)
- Robyn (6)
- Rose (6)
- Violet (6)
- Ada (5)
- Charlotte (5)
- Edith (5)
- Eleanor (5)
- Evelyn (5)
- Iris (5)
- Lucy (5)
- Martha (5)
- Phoebe (5)
- Ruby (5)
- Thea (5)
- Chloe (4)
- Eliza (4)
- Elizabeth (4)
- Felicity (4)
- Freya (4)
- Harper (4)
- Heidi (4)
- Lottie (4)
- Sophie (4)
- Willow (4)
- Abigail (3)
- Amber (3)
- Ayla (3)
- Darcie (3)
- Emilia (3)
- Esme (3)
- Eva (3)
- Georgia (3)
- Hallie (3)
- Holly (3)
- Lara (3)
- Maisie (3)
- Margot (3)
- Maya (3)
- Millie (3)
- Orla (3)
- Scarlett (3)
- Sofia (3)
- Zara (3)