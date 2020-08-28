TRIBUTES have been paid to a “lovely lad” who always had a smile on his face.

James Mallinson, known as Jimmy, died after he was found collapsed near Ampleforth Abbey on Saturday, August 15 - just days before he was due to become an uncle for the first time.

The 37-year-old lived in Ampleforth and had recently started working for Helmsley Black Cabs.

Jimmy’s parents Stephen and Judith said they were devastated at the death of their son.

“It feels so unreal and we keep expecting him to come and see us or phone us and say something silly,” said Stephen.

“Jimmy was a lovely lad and a real gentleman who always had a smile on his face.”

Born in York, Jimmy went to York College after leaving school and later York St John University to study business studies.

He went on to work at Defra in York before moving to Ryedale where he worked for Forest Holidays in Pickering, as a postman and more recently at the Feversham Arms in Helmsley.

Stephen said: “Following the lockdown he needed to find other work and started work as a taxi driver which he really enjoyed and it looked like things were starting to pick up for him.

“Jimmy moved to Ampleforth four years ago and loved living in the village. He really felt at home there.

“When we went to his house neighbours had left loads of flowers and tributes to him. We didn’t realise how much he was well thought of.”

Judith said their son was always cheerful and happy.

“He loved to have a joke and would talk to us every single day,” she added.

Jimmy’s younger sister, Sarah, 33, had been due to go into hospital the weekend of his death to be induced for the birth of her first baby.

“We had to phone her at 7.30am on the Sunday morning to tell her about Jimmy’s death,” said Judith.

Jimmy’s nephew, named Matthew James, was born two days later.

Judith said: “Jimmy was so looking forward to becoming an uncle and was so excited.

“He would have spoiled the baby rotten and been a fantastic uncle.”

Jimmy is thought to have got a lift from a friend after his taxi came off the B1257 near the turn-off for Oswaldkirk.

He was found collapsed in the grounds of Ampleforth Abbey and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he later died.

Stephen and Judith, who run York Vintage Dance Group, which held classes in Malton, said they wanted to thank the emergency services who had treated Jimmy and Father Cedd-Mannion at Ampleforth Abbey who had found him.

“We cannot praise them enough for all they did to save him,” the couple said, adding they had been grateful for all the support they had received.

“We have had so many calls and comments about how well thought of Jimmy was,” said Stephen. “It has all been very overwhelming that so many people knew him and how many hearts he touched.

“Jimmy’s death has left a very big hole in our lives - he was a lovely, lovely lad and he will never be forgotten.”

Ian Hall, from Helmsley Black Cabs, said: “Jimmy always expressed an interest in taxi work and as the business built up we needed a further driver.

“He was really excited to join us and was a great addition to the team. He was extremely popular with customers with his cheery disposition and always a smile for everyone. We are shocked and saddened beyond belief at his sudden passing.”

A private family funeral will be held at York Crematorium on Friday, September 4, at 1pm. Jimmy’s funeral cortege will leave his house in Ampleforth at 11.40am, arriving in Helmsley at about 11.55am, where it will do a circuit of the market square.

Vehicles from Helmsley Black Cabs will also be parked there and his friends will gather in flat caps, which Jimmy wore during Zoom quizzes, to pay their respects.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw a black Volvo XC90 on the B1257 near the turn-off to Oswaldkirk at about 10pm on Saturday, August 15. Anyone with information is asked to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12200141781.