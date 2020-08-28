A NORTH Yorkshire firefighter, who has worked in the service for more than 30 years, is set for retirement next month.

Andy Harris, who lives in the Tadcaster area, is set to retire from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on September 6, aged 56.

He joined the brigade on September 2 1990 and completed a 14-week course at Ripon Fire Station.

He then started his career at Tadcaster Fire Station, where he worked as a fire fighter from 1990-2005.

In 1996 and 97 , Andy participated in a job swap to Australia, during which time, he worked for the South Australian Fire Service before returning back to Tadcaster.

He also worked for six months at Selby Fire Station as leading fire fighter before being promoted to the same role at York Fire Station in 2005, where he has worked on Red Watch until the present day.

Andy has also been a driving instructor for the service for 20 years and a power boat driving instructor for more than a decade.

Andy’s daughter, Rebecca Harris, said: “He has always been a devoted fire fighter and has gone above and beyond to save the lives of others on a daily basis.

“Thirty years service is such a wonderful accomplishment and I am looking forward to him enjoying his retirement, he deserves it. I am so proud to call him my dad.”

Andy now plans to take a bit of time to relax and enjoy his hobbies which include motor biking, fishing and gardening.

He also plans to spend quality time with his family, including his two daughters, Rebecca and Kristina, and grandchildren Sebastian and Emily.

Celebrations for his retirement party are currently on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions, but he plans to organise a party when he can.

For now, Andy is preparing for a quiet trip away with some of his colleagues.