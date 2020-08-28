POLICE are investigating the extent of a repeat sex offender's crimes after he admitted breaking paedophile monitoring controls three times.

Mark Christopher Johnson, 51, has already served years in jail for downloading and viewing hundreds of indecent pictures and videos of children, including some in the most depraved category, York Crown Court heard.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Johnson is subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) under which he has to let police monitor his use of the internet and tell them about any internet device he has.

But when they went to his home in April, he reset his mobile phone and didn't let them in.

When they got into his home some time later, they found two internet devices he hadn't told them about and he refused to give them the pin number of his phone so they could check what he had been accessing online.

Johnson claimed a laptop found in a cupboard had been left behind by the previous occupant of the flat where he lived.

The second internet device, a phone with a smashed display, he claimed he had found in the city centre.

Police digital experts will now use specialist software to break the first phone's password to see exactly what is on the phone and the other two devices and he could face another court case next year.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Johnson's refusal to hand over his pin as required under the SHPO "put the police to enormous effort and expense and that is still ongoing".

Mr Horton said it would take months for the police to find out if there were illegal images on the phone.

Johnson, of Queen Annes Road, Clifton, pleaded guilty to three breaches of his SHPO and was jailed for 10 months.

It was the second time he had been before a court for breaching a SHPO.

The judge said if Johnson is convicted of having indecent images of children on the devices, he would serve a consecutive sentence for those offences.

Defence barrister Andrew Semple said Johnson asserted no indecent images of children would be found on the devices.

"He accepts he has a problem," said the defence barrister. Johnson believed that was due to child abuse he had suffered in his past and the death of two children.

In 2016, Johnson admitted 30 charges of downloading indecent images of children, three each of breaching a SHPO made in 2010 by having a laptop without telling the police, one of having a prohibited image of a child and one of possessing £2,000 of cocaine.

The court heard then police had found the illegal images and laptops during three raids on his house.

He was jailed for four years.

In 2010 he was jailed for 10 months after he admitted 19 charges of having indecent images of children.