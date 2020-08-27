This morning I was in my excellent local bank in town, the Co-operative.
As usual the service was spot-on - helpful, informative and friendly staff showing patience to those of us who are a little slow to enter the 21st century. What a shock to hear that the branch is to close by December (Co-operative Bank branch to close, August 26).
For customers the future choices appear to be: embrace online and telephone banking with the Cooperative bank; travel to Leeds for face-to-face communication as it is the nearest branch of the Co-op (as Harrogate is also going); or move to one of the bigger and less ethical banks in York.
I sincerely hope that the Cooperative bank lives up to its name when assisting their smashing team to find employment elsewhere.
Tony Eves, Margaret Phillipson Court, York
