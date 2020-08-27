It is good to read that shoppers are flocking back to York’s city centre (The Press, August 25).
However, several friends of mine who ventured into town reported they felt unsafe and could not wait to return home. Can we be sure that none of the tourists have come from areas in lockdown?
Your article reported that York residents are not visiting the town centre. Hopefully when the children have returned to school and the number of visitors has reduced, residents will feel confident to return to York city centre and help to boost the economy.
My husband and I visited Whitby last week. The town centre was manic and no one was keeping their distance. Luckily we stayed near the whale bones which was quieter with peaceful walks towards Sandsend.When one has shielded for all these months such behaviour is very worrying.
Jenny Hilton, Holgate Lodge Drive, Holgate, York
