WORK is underway on a housing association’s latest rural residential development in a North Yorkshire village.

Broadacres, with its developing partner Esh Construction, is building 12 new homes on land in the centre of Huby, situated between York and Easingwold.

When completed early in 2021, the two and three-bedroom properties will be allocated to people with a connection to Huby or the wider Hambleton area.

This forms part of Broadacres’ strategy to ensure rural communities remain affordable and sustainable for future generations.

The £1.8 million scheme, which is being built on farmland behind Huby School on Tollerton Road, consists of eight rented and four shared ownership properties.

The latter will mean that people can buy a 25 per cent share in a home for just £62,500, with the option to increase their share to 80 per cent if they wish to do so in the future. They then pay rent on the remaining amount to Broadacres.

Shared ownership enables people to get a foot on the property ladder without having to pay a large deposit or high mortgage payments.

Broadacres’ chief executive, Gail Teasdale, said: “We are delighted to be well underway on our latest residential development in North Yorkshire.

“It is Broadacres’ vision to become the best rural housing provider in the UK and Huby is an excellent example of the kind of scheme that, working closely with our local partners, will enable us to realise this ultimate goal.”

Esh living’s divisional director, Gary Dobson, said: “We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Broadacres.”

Broadacres has received £486,000 in funding towards the scheme from Homes England.