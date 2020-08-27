THE latest figures confirm that there have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York and North and East Yorkshire.
The figures from Public Health England show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 956, as one new case has been recorded there.
There have also been three new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total there now stands at 2,697.
As well as this, there have been three new cases confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire as the total now stands at 1,699.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 328,846 cases of Covid-19.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.