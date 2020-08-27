A MAN has been arrested after the death of a woman near the A64.
The incident, which occurred near Scarborough on the A64 junction with Cayton Low Road, near the Musham Bank roundabout, was reported by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 12.20am today (Thursday).
Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He is currently being questioned in custody, the force added.
Diversions are still in place around the incident scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Anyone who was travelling along this road at around midnight and possibly may have information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12200149402.
Comments are closed on this article.