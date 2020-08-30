Whether you’re looking to get on the property ladder, or for a bargain property to fix up and sell on, there are some fantastic studios and flats for sale in York.
If you can’t afford to pay a massive deposit then there are some properties up for grabs for less than £100,000.
Here are just five affordable properties you can get on Zoopla.
Rathmell Hall
£84,000
Looking for a studio to buy?
Rathmell Hall is centrally located and perfect for students.
It is a small one bedroom and one bathroom apartment that comes unfurnished.
Other facilities in the apartment building include a cinema room, a gym and study rooms.
Hansom Place
£90,000
This one bed flat for over 55s is up for grabs.
It is close to the city centre and benefits from double glazing windows and bedrooms with built in wardrobes.
The bathroom has also been adapted to suit the needs of the less able-bodied.
The property also comes with a communal lounge and a launderette.
Moorcroft Road
£95,000
If you have the time and funds to renovate this first floor studio, it can be a real lovely place to live.
It has one bedroom and is situated near local shops and amenities.
Vyner House
£99,999
This one bedroom over 60s apartment has a guide price of £95,000-£105,000.
It is a top floor apartment with one double bedroom.
Those who live there can also benefit from the nearby communal gardens.
Sturdee Grove
£90,000
For this price, you get 75% ownership of this property.
It is described as an “lovely” one bedroom apartment that needs to be viewed in order to be appreciated.
The accommodation is “light and airy” and close to the city centre.