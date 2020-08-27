A POPULAR York tourist attraction will be giving free entry to people named Dick next month.
York Dungeon has posted on social media that anyone named Dick can enter the attraction for free from September 7 to 27, but they must pre-book.
We've decided to run our own FREE ENTRY campaign after our fellow Dungeons recent attempts...— York Dungeon (@YorkDungeon) August 26, 2020
(T&C's on our fb & insta!)@LondonDungeon FREE ENTRY if you're named after a Serial Killer?! @EdinDungeon hitting back offering FREE ENTRY for those named after William Wallace... pic.twitter.com/o8WRzmjTFX
The Dungeon said on Facebook: "FREE ENTRY FOR DICK! After seeing our fellow Dungeons take the lead with some interesting choices of sheer generosity…The London Dungeon offering FREE ENTRY if you're named after a Serial Killer?! Edinburgh Dungeon hitting back offering FREE ENTRY for those named after William Wallace. It seemed only fair that we Yorkshire folk got involved with one of our most infamous rogues (highwayman Dick Turpin)." It said terms and conditions include
- "Proper Dicks only (sorry for all you Richard wannabe’s… not this time!)
- Requirement to bring along proof of ID on the day of visit – with Dick clearly visible.
- No silly business - you MUST email yorkguests@merlinentertainments.biz in order to get pre-booked in for a tour!
- Free entries will ONLY be valid from Monday 7th - Sunday 27th of September.
- If you happen to take it to the next level and are literally called 'Dick Turpin', we'll even throw you in a free Guidebook!"
