A CARE home near York is to close down after inspectors discovered a catalogue of failings and placed it in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said in a damning report that residents at Lake and Orchard Residential and Nursing Home at Kelfield, between York and Selby, were at risk of avoidable harm and weren't safeguarded against the risk of abuse.

It said there was some evidence residents had been harmed and the inspectors had raised safeguarding concerns for three people with the local authority.

The inspectors, who rated the home 'inadequate,' also found:

*There was insufficient planning to support residents' safe evacuation in the event of a fire, and they reported their fire safety concerns to the local fire and rescue service.

*Medicines were not managed safely and they could not be sure residents received their medication as prescribed.

* Residents suffered 'significant distress and upheaval' when they were moved to a different unit in the service, or in some cases moved floors, without

consultation.

*One person had been identified as being at very high risk of weight loss and only weighed 28.8kg, or 4 stones, 7lbs, but their nutritional intake records showed opportunities to promote their food intake were regularly missed.

* Coronavirus guidance was not always fully assessed and followed and there was a delay in the provider testing people for Covid-19 following assurances to the CQC that these had taken place.

*There was not always enough staff to give residents the care and support they needed.

The report said one relative told inspectors their family member had items that had gone missing from their bedroom, including clothing and some money. The relative said, "[Person] has told a care worker but nothing happens, they just said there is nothing they can do, [the person] needs to lock their door. But they can't walk, so how can they?"

The report said the care home was providing personal and nursing care to 47 people aged 65 and over at the time of the inspection, including some with dementia, but it could support up to 90 people.

The CQC said it was mindful of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its regulatory function, and took account of the exceptional circumstances when considering what enforcement action was necessary and proportionate to keep people safe.

A spokesman for Sanctuary Care, which runs the home, told The Press that it would be closing, although he was not sure of the timescale

Sheila O’Connor, Director of Operations, said it was working closely with the CQC and the local authority to find all the residents new homes that met their needs.

“We are sorry the care at this home has fallen short of the standards we would expect," she said.

"While Covid-19 has provided new, significant and unprecedented challenges, even prior to the pandemic it had been proving difficult to resolve historic care issues at the home, which we started to run in April 2018."