Do you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an attempted theft from B&Q on Seamer Road in Scarborough. The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday, July 6, but the force has only now released details.
They say a man attempted to leave the store without paying for several items in his trolley, which included drills and hacksaws.
He ran away towards the Edgehill housing estate after being confronted by a member of staff.
We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV still as they believe he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1888 Harper. You can also email Bryony.Harper@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200114628.
Comments are closed on this article.