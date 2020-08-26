A ROUTINE stop by traffic cops resulted in two arrests connected to modern slavery offences.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police pulled over a silver Audi A4 saloon car on Burn Bridge Road at Pannal, Harrogate, just before 3am on Tuesday (August 25).
Following checks on the vehicle and the occupants, a 47-year-old man from Leeds and a 32-year-old woman from Birmingham were arrested for suspected modern slavery and people trafficking offences. Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A 23-year-old woman from Leeds was also arrested for possession of a Class A drug. No further action was taken against her and officers have provided safeguarding support.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/community-family/modern-slavery
Or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121700 or via the website modernslaveryhelpline.org
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200148140 when providing details about this investigation.
