A MAN exposed himself to 17-year-old girl in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl in Brayton at some time between 6.45pm and 7pm on Saturday (August 22). The force say the incident happened on the corner of The Poplars and Doncaster Road when a man exposed himself to the girl who was walking her dogs.
The man is described as white, tanned, in his 30s, around 6ft tall with short brown hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black loose fitting sports shorts and trainers.
A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a man matching this description in the area or anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage that may have captured something.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email 001408@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200146581.
